BIRMINGHAM, Aug 1 — National women’s swimmer, Phee Jinq En and young men’s swimmer, Bryan Leong Xin Ren splashed their way to the semi final on the fourth day of the swimming event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, here, today.

Jinq En finished fifth in Heat Four of the women’s 100 metre (m) breaststroke, clocking one minute and 11.32 seconds (s) at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, here.

The result saw Jinq En finish 14th overall while Lara van Niekerk of South Africa emerged as the fastest swimmer out of 28 across four heats.

This was Jinq En’s back-to-back semi-final appearance here after she qualified for the women’s 50m breaststroke heat event, last Friday.

However, Jinq En failed to reach the final after clocking 32.54s to come in seventh in the first semi final.

Meanwhile, Bryan managed to avenge his early round exit in the men’s 50m butterfly event last Friday, as he swam his way to the last four, this time in the men’s 100m butterfly, after finishing sixth in Heat Seven, with 53.94s.

That has put Bryan in 13th place overall. Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards topped the chart with 51.36s.

Only the top 16 swimmers from both aforementioned events progress to the semi final, to be held later today. — Bernama