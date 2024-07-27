KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will extend the operation hours for the Bukit Jalil LRT station until 1am tomorrow.

Prasarana said in a statement today that the operations of all connecting stations will also be extended to allow users to continue to their final destinations.

“The public is advised to use public transportation to avoid congestion and use their Touch n’ Go cards for a smoother journey,” read the statement.

The AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur concert and the Rainie Yang 2024 concert will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and Axiata Arena tomorrow.

Besides that, the three-day 2024 Nihon Matsuri programme, which kicked off yesterday, is being held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium Carpark B. — Bernama