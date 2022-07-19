BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky clarified that doubles coach Tan Bin Shen had conveyed the wrong information to him over the factors that led to the loss of sixth- Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the second round of the championship. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky admitted that a misunderstanding had led to the “fatigue excuse” associated to national men’s doubles pair’s Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani recent loss at the 2022 Singapore Open.

Rexy clarified that doubles coach Tan Bin Shen had conveyed the wrong information to him over the factors that led to the loss of sixth-seeded Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the second round of the championship.

The world-ranked 12th pair lost to unseeded Indian pair M.R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, 18-21, 24-22, 21-18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“They (Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin) did not say they were fatigued. It was only a misunderstanding from Bin Shen when he told me,” he told Bernama today.

Instead, he said the lack of consistency shown by the Malaysian pair in the third set led to their loss.

Last Friday, Rexy said the excuse of fatigue given by the 2022 German Open champions was unreasonable as he believed they had adequate rest before being eliminated in the first round of the Masters, losing to Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, 14-21, 20-22, on July 5.

Consequently, in an Instagram post last Sunday, Nur Izzuddin stated the pair did not make such an excuse after losing as they knew that losses were part of competing in any championship. — Bernama