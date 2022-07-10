Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian Grand Prix. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, July 10 — Charles Leclerc overcame a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari today and become Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's closest rival.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired with an engine failure, his car rolling to a halt and flames erupting from the rear, with 14 laps to go while close on Verstappen's tail and chasing a Ferrari one-two.

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell. — Reuters