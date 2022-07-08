Lin was charged with deceiving a man in connection with an online betting and a non-existent investment involving RM58,029.53 in 2016. — Picture via Facebook

SHAH ALAM, July 8 — Former national shuttler Lin Woon Fui was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of cheating.

He was charged with deceiving a man in connection with an online betting and a non-existent investment involving RM58,029.53 in 2016..

However, Lin, 39, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

According to the charge, Lin allegedly cheated a 39-year-old man by deceiving the individual into believing he could double the money by way of online betting and non-existent stock investments, thus prompting the victim to transfer the money into the accounts of the accused and his wife.

Lin was charged with committing the offence in Setia Alam near here, between June 6 and Nov 29, 2016.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is also liable fine, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM17,000 with one surety on both charges and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court , as well as report himself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

Lin, represented by lawyer B. Chandrateeban, posted the bail.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras. — Bernama