KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Carlsberg Golf Classic is back after a two-year hiatus and offering up to RM1.6 million in prize money to all avid amateur golfers in Malaysia.

Organisers Carlsberg Malaysia said it anticipates 3,800 participants across 32 participating golf clubs nationwide to take part in the competition with winners in the nett and gross category walking away with a Garmin Approach S62 Smart Watch and Titoni Slenderline Quartz timepiece.

“Our investments behind the three-decade long Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament shows our unwavering support towards the sport, the golfing fraternity and the golfing industry. To us, Carlsberg is all about bringing people together for celebration, hence, we upped the game this year with greater prizes and excitement for both avid and new golfers to play, network and talk about golf in a fun, exciting and less competitive setting,” Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s managing director said in a statement.

“Proud to be Probably The Smoothest Golf Tournament, we’ve raised the bar this year with the first-edition of Carlsberg Golf Festival in conjunction with the National Finals, novelty shots on the green, and complemented by our signature brews, including — Carlsberg Smooth Draught and the non-alcoholic beverage — Somersby 0.0 sparkling fruit juice,” he added.

The tournament will be held from July to November 2022 with 18 legs taking place in the Klang Valley.

The official partners of the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 are Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, TaylorMade, Titoni, Garmin and Glen Moray.