MILAN, June 28 — Italy international striker Mattia Destro has signed for Empoli on a one-year deal, the Serie A club announced today.

In a statement Empoli said that free agent Destro has “signed a contract until 30 June 2023” after being let go by Genoa.

Destro, who earned the last of his eight international caps in 2014, scored nine times in 27 Serie A appearances last season, not enough to keep Genoa in the Italian top flight.

The 31-year-old has also played for Roma and AC Milan in a largely underwhelming career which had started promisingly at Genoa and Siena just over a decade ago.

Empoli finished 14th last season after being promoted from Serie B, and will be led by Paolo Zanetti in the coming campaign following the departure of previous coach Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Zanetti was sacked by Venezia in April as part of a failed bid for Serie A safety. — AFP