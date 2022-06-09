Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the decision was made as he had other responsibilities and commitments to focus on. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 9 — Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club owner, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today announced that he would be stepping back from the day-to-day running of the club.

He said the decision was made as he had other responsibilities and commitments to focus on.

“I wish the best for the club and everyone involved,” he said in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page today.

Tunku Ismail was announced as the owner of the football club on January 10, 2016. — Bernama