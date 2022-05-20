The tennis star was jailed by Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29 for two and a half years after being found guilty of offences under the Insolvency Act. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 20 — Boris Becker is annoyed by some of the “fictitious” media coverage written about him since the former tennis star was jailed for offences related to his 2017 bankruptcy, his lawyer has said.

“Almost nothing that has been read in the last few weeks, especially the big headlines, is true,” Becker’s media lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told RTL in an interview broadcast today.

The tennis star was jailed by Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29 for two and a half years after being found guilty of offences under the Insolvency Act.

Since starting his jail term, Becker has stayed in the headlines, especially in Germany.

Top-selling daily Bild claim there have been several emergency calls from Becker’s cell in London’s Wandsworth prison as he complained about suffering from claustrophobia and the food served.

Moser says the tennis star is upset by such coverage, which he claims is false, and asked his lawyer to put the record straight.

“He didn’t press an emergency button, that’s fictitious, he didn’t complain or moan either.

“Of course the situation is not nice, but he accepts it,” added Moser.

The lawyer can only speculate where the claims came from. “I assume there are people who work in the prison” and pass on fake stories.