APSF: Asean Para Games delayed by a week despite on track preparations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Preparations for the 11th Asean Para Games (APG) in Solo is on track after host Indonesia stepped up efforts, even though the meet is now delayed by a week from July 23-30 to August 6-13

However, the new dates will also clash with the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei are set to participate in the Birmingham Games scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

At Commonwealth Games, para sports events are included alongside the other sports. Athletics, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, track cycling, powerlifting, lawn bowls, swimming and table tennis are among the para sports contested in Birmingham 2022.

The Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF), after a virtual meeting between its secretariat headed by secretary-general Senior Colonel Wandee Tosuwan and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Indonesia, yesterday, said the APG organisers are racing against time to ensure smooth delivery of the Games with close to 100 days left.

“We are pulling our resources together, working collectively to ensure that all related areas are well-covered including health protocols to ensure the safety of athletes, contingents and guests as well as spectators.

“We are embarking on a series of meetings at the working level with NPC Indonesia to ensure that everyone is on the same page as far as the organisational efforts are concerned despite facing various challenges,” Wandee said in a statement today.

“We are working closely with APSF to help us tie up loose ends including the refurbishment of some of the facilities, and ensure all functional areas are in place,” NPC Indonesia secretary-general Rima Ferdianto said.

He added that visits by APSF delegation to inspect venues and other facilities in Solo are also being planned.

Solo, which replaced Hanoi for the 2021 edition job, previously hosted the 6th Asean Para Games in 2011.

APSF and Solo are expecting about 1,500 athletes to participate in 14 sports — athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, CP football, chess, goalball, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball. — Bernama