Wawrinka to return from injury at Challenger event in Spain

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics at Melbourne Park February 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 22 — Three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka will return to competition next week after sitting out over a year due to a foot injury.

The former world number three had been targeting to return on clay next month but has accepted a wildcard for the ATP Challenger Tour event to be held in Marbella from Sunday.

The 36-year-old Swiss has also been awarded a wildcard to the main draw of next month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, where he lifted the trophy in 2014.

Wawrinka suffered a foot injury in early 2021 and underwent surgery. He has not played since his opening loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year. — Reuters