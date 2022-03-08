Report: Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal

General view of the Premier League logo on a match ball before the match between Burnley and Bournemouth at Turf Moor February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 8 — The Premier League is set to cancel its television broadcast contracts in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports on Monday.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters last week said the current deal with Russia was “under review” due to the invasion.

Reports from Sky Sports and the Daily Telegraph claimed lawyers have been told to start the process of ending broadcast agreements with Russian partners.

An announcement is expected to come in the next few days confirming the contract cancellation, although the Premier League declined to comment on the situation on Monday.

The Russian television rights for the current Premier League season are owned by a company called Rambler and broadcast on streaming platform Okko.

That deal is reportedly worth around £6 million (RM32.5 million) per year to the Premier League.

Match TV, owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom, is due to start a six-year deal from 2022-23.

But commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny and Masters recently told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit: “With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they’re under review.”

The English Football League, comprising the Championship and Leagues One and Two, is also expected to end its broadcast deal with Russia. — AFP