Chelsea to face giant-killing Middlesbrough in FA Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on from the sidelines during the English FA Cup third round football match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge in London, January 8, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 4 — Middlesbrough will look to knock another of the Premier League’s major clubs out of the FA Cup after being drawn at home to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Boro, eighth in the second-tier Championship, followed up their fourth-round win over Manchester United by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Tuesday.

Manchester City visit Southampton in an all top-flight encounter, while Liverpool are assured of Championship opposition after being drawn Thursday against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday.

Crystal Palace will face either Everton or Boreham Wood, with the draw for the last eight taking place shortly before the Toffees took on the only non-league side left in this season’s competition at Goodison Park.

Quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of March 18-21.

Draw for quarter-finals of FA Cup:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

Ties to played on the weekend of March 18-21 — AFP