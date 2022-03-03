MFL: Two opening Premier League matches postponed over Covid-19

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said the matches have been rescheduled for March 5 and 7 respectively. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― The Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that two opening Premier League 2022 matches have to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The matches involved are Selangor FC 2 versus FAM-NSC Project Squad (at UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam) and PDRM FC against Kuching City FC (at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras).

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said the matches have been rescheduled for March 5 and 7 respectively.

“The MFL secretariat received an application from PDRM FC stating that their coach and 14 players tested positive and were close contacts with symptoms while two coaches and all the players from the FAM-NSC Project Squad suffered the same fate,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama