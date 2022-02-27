Silat exponents end final day in Singapore with five silver medals

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Luck was not on the side of five national silat exponents as they had to settle for silver on the final day of the 2022 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Singapore, today.

The eighth edition of the competition that took place at the OCBC Arena in the republic saw four national athletes led by former world champion Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari failing to win gold after losing to their respective opponents from Vietnam.

In the Putera class C category, Mohamad Hazim Amzad lost to Vu Van Kien 19-33, while Mohd Fauzi Khalid was defeated 12-36 by Nguyen Tan Sang in the Putera class G category, and the Puteri class C category saw Zulaikha Razaman lose to Le Thi Van Anh 13-25.

Mohd Al Jufferi, who was scheduled to play against Vu Duc Hung in the Putera class F category, decided to withdraw due to an injury he suffered after the semi-final match against Tito Hendra Septa Kurnia Wijaya from Indonesia, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nor Farah Mazlan lost at the hands of host representative Nadhrah Sahrin 10-21 in the Puteri class A category.

Meanwhile, today’s competition also saw four national exponents, namely Mohammad Amiruddin Adzmi (Putera class C), Billage Anak Nakang (Putera open 1), Luqman Laji (Putera Jurus Tunggal) and Muhamad Robial Sobri (Putera class J) respectively - win a bronze medal each.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that two national athletes, Nur Syafiqah Hamzah and Muhammad Khairi Adib Azhar, won gold medals respectively in the Jurus Tunggal Puteri and Putera class B categories.

Regu Puteri trio Merrywati Manuil, Fatin Ardani Zamri and Siti Nur Khairunnisa Hail, meanwhile, won the silver medal.

The 2022 Southeast Asia Pencak Silat Championship took place from Feb 25-27, with participation from five countries, namely Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, with the aim of preparing athletes to face the world’s major sporting championships and games this year. — Bernama