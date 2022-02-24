Uefa ‘strongly condemns’ Russian military invasion of Ukraine

A logo is pictured outside the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. ― Reuters file pic

PARIS, Feb 24 — Uefa “strongly condemns” Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, European football’s governing body said in a statement today ahead of an emergency meeting which could see this season’s Champions League final moved from the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

“Uefa shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” the body said ahead of tomorrow’s meeting. — AFP