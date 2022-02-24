Turkmenistan clash is most crucial, says new Harimau Malaya head coach Pan-gon

The 52-year-old South Korean said his charges should challenge the world number 134 Turkmenistan to secure three points and have no reason to drop points against Bangladesh when the qualifiers commence at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― The Harimau Malaya squad’s new boss Kim Pan-gon takes the maiden clash against Turkmenistan as the most crucial in the final round of Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers to be played in June.

Being drawn in Group E, which also comprises 2004 semi-finalists Bahrain, ranked 89 in the world, and Bangladesh (186), Pan-gon believes it was not the best opponents he can ask for, but is relieved to avoid much stronger opponents in his bid to end Malaysia’s 42-year wait to qualify for the Asian showdown on merit.

The 52-year-old South Korean said his charges should challenge the world number 134 Turkmenistan to secure three points and have no reason to drop points against Bangladesh when the qualifiers commence at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

“We may challenge Bahrain to get points. Target is to get seven points. It should be a tough journey, but we come here to overcome this kind of circumstances, to challenge and get into the final stage, to make the people of Malaysia and fans proud.

“We are the hosts; it could be a big advantage with such environment under the (fans group) Ultras Malaya’s support, weather conditions and stadium (familiarity). So we will use these advantages to get into the final stage and try our best to compete. Support us,” he said via a video shared by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Harimau Malaya are scheduled to kick off the campaign against Turkmenistan on June 8, followed by Bahrain on June 11 and Bangladesh three days later to hunt for the Asian Cup ticket.

In 14 meetings with Bahrain, Malaysia have won five and lost seven, including on the last two occasions, while they have won seven and lost once in 10 matches against Bangladesh, but have no records against Turkmenistan.

Hosts China and the top 12 teams from the second round of 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers have already booked their spots, including defending champions Qatar, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

In the final round qualifiers, 24 nations are set to fight for the remaining 11 spots, with only the winners of six groups and five best runners-up advancing.

Malaysia last qualified for the Asian Cup on merit in the 1980 Kuwait edition, while in 2007, the Harimau Malaya squad featured as joint hosts with Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Pan-gon and his new coaching team have scheduled the first centralised training camp for Harimau Malaya on March 14 ahead of two Tier 1 international friendly matches against the Philippines on March 23 and Singapore on March 26. Both matches will be held in Singapore. ― Bernama