Norrie holds off Korda to reach ATP Delray Beach semis

DELRAY BEACH (USA), Feb 19 ― British top seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP Delray Beach Open yesterday by outlasting US fifth seed Sebastian Korda.

Norrie, a 26-year-old left-hander, defeated Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) after two hours and 19 minutes.

He booked a Saturday semi-final berth against US fourth seed Tommy Paul, who ousted compatriot Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.

Norrie is chasing a third career ATP title after lifting trophies at Indian Wells and Los Cabos last year.

Korda broke Norrie for a 5-4 lead in the third, but Norrie broke back to level at 5-5 on the way to the decisive tie-breaker.

Korda grabbed a 2-0 lead but Norrie took the next three points and four of the last five to claim the victory, his first in three meetings with the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

Norrie had lost to Korda in a 2021 Delray Beach semi-final and in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

Later quarter-finals send French seventh seed Adrian Mannarino against US second seed Reilly Opelka and Bulgarian third-seeded wildcard Grigor Dimitrov against Australian John Millman. ― AFP