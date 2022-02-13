Perak football leadership worsens as Muhammad Yadzan stakes claim on president’s post

IPOH, Feb 13 — The Perak football leadership crisis has gotten more complicated with acting Perak Football Association (Pafa) president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad claiming to be the lawful president of the parent body for the 2021 - 2025 term.

He said his appointment was endorsed at the 63rd Pafa Annual Congress today, adding that he had the support of seven affiliate members.

“The appointment should have been made last year but was postponed to this year due to COVID-19 and it not only involved the president’s post but the entire Pafa leadership committee.

“The appointment of the new committee members is also supported unanimously by seven Pafa affiliate members, the Perak Indian Council, Teluk Intan, Bagan Datuk, Pengkalan Hulu, Tanjung Malim, Kuala Kangsar and Batu Gajah,” he said at a press conference here today.

The crisis started on Dec 19 when Hilir Perak District Football Association President Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin was elected Pafa President to fill the post, which was left vacant by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu since Jan 21, 2020.

Mohd Azhar’s appointment was unanimously agreed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) organised by 14 affiliate members. Mohd Azhar, who is also Changkat Jong assemblyman, said in January that the Sports Commissioner had to respond immediately to an official compliant sent by Pafa affiliate members to resolve the crisis, and to confirm which party had the right to lead Pafa.

At today’s congress, Muhammad Yadzan said Pafa III Vice President Datuk Seri G Irudianathan was appointed as Deputy President while Pafa II Vice President Abdul Aziz Yeop filled the vacancy of Pafa l Vice President.

In other developments, Irudianathan said Perak FC will work to resolve the issue of outstanding debts amounting to RM1.7 million, including deferred players’ salaries and agents’ payments y by next week at the latest.

If efforts fail, The Bos Gaurus might not be able to sign new players and would have to rely on existing players for the upcoming Premier League season scheduled to begin on March 5.

“Actually, the debts occurred due to the previous Perak FC management. Like it or not, the current management has to find a way to solve this problem,” he added.

Among the players who have yet to be paid their salaries are Jeon Hyo Seok, Leandro dos Santos, and Raianderson da Costa Morais. In addition, Pafa owes Leandaro’s and Rainderson’s agents for their services as well. — Bernama