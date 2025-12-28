PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The government has decided to extend the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) into next year, offering short-term work opportunities and experience in the public sector.

The decision was outlined in a circular dated December 24, 2025, signed by Public Service (Development) deputy director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Bakhari Ismail, and posted on the Public Service Department’s official Facebook page.

The circular said the initiative targets graduates or job seekers, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens, for short-term work experience in the public sector.

“The procurement of MySTEP personnel services must be carried out in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the MySTEP Personnel Services Procurement Guidelines, which will take effect from 1 January 2026,” the circular said.

With the guideline coming into force, the Human Resources Service Circulars (MyPPSM), on policies and procedures for the recruitment of daily-paid workers and on the delegation of authority to approve overtime and pay for work on weekly rest days and public holidays, will be suspended.

The circular for the initiative can be accessed here: https://www.jpa.gov.my/perkhidmatan/surat-edaran/surat-edaran-dan-garis-panduan-perolehan-perkhidmatan-personel-mystep-di-bawah-inisiatif-malaysia-short-term-employment-programme-tahun-2026. — Bernama