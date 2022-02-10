Giroud the hero again as Milan hammer Lazio to set up semi-final derby

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (right) celebrates scoring their second goal against Lazio with Rafael Leao and teammates at the San Siro, Milan February 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 10 — AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud scored his second brace in five days in a 4-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday, as the Rossoneri set up a Coppa Italia semi-final clash with rivals Inter in style.

Rafael Leao fired Milan in front before Giroud struck from close range twice in the space of five minutes at the end of the first half.

Things got worse for Lazio when their top scorer Ciro Immobile limped off injured after the break, and their miserable night was completed when Franck Kessie fired home a late fourth.

The Rossoneri will face Inter, who knocked out AS Roma on Tuesday, in a two-legged semi-final on March 2 and April 20.

Fiorentina host Atalanta and Juventus face Sassuolo in the remaining quarter-finals on Thursday. — Reuters