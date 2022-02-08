Malaysia Airlines takes its support for Harimau Malaya sky high

Malaysia Airlines’ cabin crew poses with a replica of the plane in front of the Airbus A330-300 aircraft with special livery bearing the Harimau Malaya emblem in Sepang, February 8, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, Feb 8 ― Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has taken its support for the national football team to a higher level after it officially unveiled a special livery bearing the Harimau Malaya emblem on its Airbus A330-300 aircraft today.

The effort also signifies the close collaboration and shared visions between MAB and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) as two of the nation’s well-known brands.

The exterior of the widebody aircraft was transformed to visually represent the two national icons by integrating the red stripes of the Jalur Gemilang with the majestic Harimau Malaya emblem, which symbolises the collaboration, strength and unity between the brands.

The livery design was created by Mohamed Razeef Abdul Razak and Verly Veto Vermol of the College of Creative Arts, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in collaboration with FAM.

MAB Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said that as Malaysian flag-bearers, both entities had a responsibility to play their part in representing the country at the highest level in terms of safety, discipline and commitment to excellence.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting and facilitating safe and seamless travel for our national football team as they embark on key tournaments across destinations within and outside of Malaysia Airlines’ network, so that together, we can Fly Malaysia proudly and bring our Malaysian Hospitality spirit wherever we go.

“We are delighted to soon fly the national Under-23 squad via a Malaysia Airlines’ flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to compete in the Under-23 AFF (Asean Football Federation) Championship 2022,” he said at the unveiling ceremony held at the MAB Engineering Complex here.

Meanwhile, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the Harimau Malaya aircraft livery could be likened to an upgrade in the partnership between the national football governing body and MAB.

“Malaysia Airlines has been very generous in taking our national teams to various international assignments on chartered flights using the livery even before it had been launched, granting our teams the Malaysian hospitality only Malaysia Airlines can provide.

“This auspicious occasion is also a source of inspiration for the team as we look forward to the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in June, where we hope to make the country proud,” he said.

In the meantime, MAB also launched its Harimau Malaya x Enrich 2022 card, which is specially curated and designed with the Harimau Malaya emblem and offering special privileges for their members and national football supporters. ― Bernama