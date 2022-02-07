Slovenia win inaugural Olympic mixed team ski jumping gold

Slovenia’s Peter Prevc competes in the Ski Jumping Mixed Team Trial Round for Competition, February 7, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ZHANGJIAKOU, Feb 7 — Slovenia savoured more ski jumping success at the Beijing Games today, winning the inaugural Olympic mixed team gold medal in a dominant display.

Ursa Bogataj won the women’s individual title on Saturday for Slovenia’s first ever Olympic ski jumping gold, and the 26-year-old was again in imperious form for her country.

The Slovenian team of Bogataj, women’s individual bronze medallist Nika Kriznar, Timi Zacj and Peter Prevc combined to score 1001.5 points to comfortably secure victory.

The Russian team finished second on 890.3 points, while Canada took bronze on 844.6.

Ten teams each made up of two men and women competed, with eight teams going through to the final round.

Germany, who have won the world mixed team title four out of the five times it has been contested, crashed out in a shock first-round exit.

Men’s World Cup leader Karl Geiger gave an improved performance after finishing only 15th in the men’s normal hill final yesterday.

But his team-mate Katharina Althaus, the women’s individual silver-medallist, was disqualified because her suit was not properly fastened.

Japan, led by men’s normal hill champion Ryoyu Kobayashi, finished fourth after scraping into the final round following a disqualification for Sara Takanashi — also for a suit infringement.

Loose-fitting suits are deemed to confer an advantage to the jumpers as they fly though the air. — AFP