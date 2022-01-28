Vlahovic at Juventus for medical ahead of transfer

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Juventus for a medical on January 28, 2022 ahead of a much-anticipated winter break transfer to the Italian giants. — AFP pic

TURIN, Jan 28 — Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Juventus for a medical today ahead of a much-anticipated winter break transfer to the Italian giants.

An official announcement on the move from fellow Serie A club Fiorentina was expected later today.

Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to pay around €70 million (RM326 million) for the youngster as they seek to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic’s signing is expected to help Juventus in its bid to get in the Champions League.

The team is currently a point off the top four, having played a game more than fourth-placed Atalanta.

Juventus tweeted a picture of a 21-year old smiling Vlahovic outside his medical, doing a double thumbs up. — AFP