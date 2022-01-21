Struggling St Etienne sign Mangala

Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala (centre) and teammates warm up before the match against Real Madrid at the Mestalla, Valencia November 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 21 — Saint Etienne have signed Eliaquim Mangala on a free transfer, with the French defender signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Mangala last played for Spanish club Valencia, for whom he made 21 appearances in two seasons, and has been a free agent since his contract ended in June 2021.

The 30-year-old began his career at Standard Liege in Belgium, before stints at Porto and Manchester City. He has represented France eight times and was a member of their squads at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship.

Saint Etienne are bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, with two wins and 12 points after 20 games. — Reuters