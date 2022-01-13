Australian Open tennis draw delayed until further notice

A person walks through Melbourne Park in the lead-up to the Australian Open January 12, 2022. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 13 — The Australian Open draw has been postponed until further notice, organisers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic’s participation in the tournament.

The draw was to start at 3pm local time, but after a short delay, a tournament staffer told reporters outsde the media conference room it would not go ahead.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar’s bid for a record 21st major tennis title and 10th at Melbourne Park. — Reuters