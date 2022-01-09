Sports commissioner’s office must provide feedback on crisis in Perak FA, says PAFA president

IPOH, Jan 9 — The Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS) must provide immediate feedback on the official complaint notice sent by affiliates of the Perak Football Association (PAFA) on Dec 9, 2021, to resolve the crisis plaguing the state’s parent football body.

PAFA president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin said this could help unravel all the confusions that existed, and at the same time, provide confirmation on the party which had the right to head PAFA.

“This insistence on getting prompt feedback from PJS is because of our deep love for PAFA, and football in Perak. We do not want issues currently taking place to be the factors leading to the destruction of football in Perak.

“We are also worried if the delay in the feedback is due to pressure from certain quarters, but we are confident that PJS is a government body which has a very high level of credibility and integrity,” he said in a statement today.

On Dec 24, Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof, in a media report, informed that PJS had not made any statement to verify or recognise any quarter in heading PAFA.

Commenting further, Mohd Azhar said an application was also sent to PJS on Dec 27 for a Prohibition Order against PAFA, to ensure that no quarter was allowed to make any decision or action pertaining to PAFA until the investigation process was completed, and PJS’ decision on the legal quarter to head PAFA was accepted.

In addition, he said the action of 14 of the 18 PAFA affiliates which clearly complied with the PAFA Constitution to hold an Extraordinary Congress was aimed at avoiding the risk of abuse of power as well as preventing interference from irresponsible parties.

He said affiliates also did not want the current situation to put PAFA at greater risk of being imposed with more drastic actions such as suspension or de-registration.

“We only want to put PAFA back on the right track, and together with the affiliate bodies, to carry out football programmes and activities as outlined in its Constitution,” he added. — Bernama