National Sports Council D-G: Door not closed on athletes axed from training programmes this year

NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — There is still a second chance for national athletes who failed to be listed in the National Sports Council (NSC) training programmes for this year, said NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

However, he said the athletes involved need to prove that they are truly eligible to return to the NSC’s training programmes this year after their names were dropped from the Podium Programme, which prepares national athletes for major international meets.

“Opportunities still exist for all athletes and remain open as long as they can prove that they can give returns commensurate with the investments made on them.

“We have some athletes who are said want to try to prove that they are still the best, not only in the country but in the South-east Asian region,” he told a press conference on Wednesday.

Hence, Ahmad Shapawi said the he believed that not only NSC but also the sports associations they represent are also ready to accept their return for their next training programmes to help them hone their talents to the highest level.

NSC recently announced that only 248 truly eligible regular athletes and 45 para-athletes would be retained for full-time training programmes, compared to over 400 athletes and 114 para-athletes trained under NSC previously.

As for backup athletes, 178 regular athletes and 22 para-athletes were retained. Last year 260 regular backup athletes were on the list while there wasn’t such a list for para-athletes.

At the same time, Ahmad Shapawi also welcomed the initiatives by sports associations to seek sponsorship from third parties, instead of relying on government funds solely for the survival of athletes, including ensuring that they have additional provisions for the payment of allowances.

In a separate development, he also expressed his appreciation and thanked the contribution of national diver and former world champion Cheong Jun Hoong in making the country proud following her retirement on Tuesday.

He also said that NSC is ready to help the former diving queen in planning her journey after retirement.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shapawi also urged national squash player Low Wee Wern to discuss with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) as it was reported that she was dissatisfied that her name was dropped from the Podium Programme this year.

SRAM director Major (Rtd) S. Maniam had said that the door is still open for Wee Wern to return to the training programme should she start producing good performances in upcoming tournaments. — Bernama