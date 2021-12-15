Everton's Richarlison out for several weeks due to calf injury

Richarlison is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after sustaining a tear in his calf. ― Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Dec 15 ― Everton forward Richarlison is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a tear in his calf, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn by manager Rafa Benitez after the break in the 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend, a decision that was greeted with boos by the travelling fans.

Benitez defended the call to replace Richarlison with Salomon Rondon, saying it was a serious risk keeping the Brazil international on the pitch.

“Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Selhurst Park and a subsequent scan revealed the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf,” Everton said in a statement.

“(Richarlison) who has three league goals this season, is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

The Merseyside club suffered another blow with winger Andros Townsend having sustained a small fracture in his foot at Palace and will be assessed by specialists later this week.

Captain Seamus Coleman is also a doubt for the Premier League game away to Chelsea on Thursday after suffering bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the clash with Palace.

Everton, who have been on a torrid run with four defeats in their last five games, are 14th in the league standings with 18 points from 16 games. ― Reuters