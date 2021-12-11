Uefa cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

Uefa announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes. — Reuters file pic

LAUSANNE, Dec 11 — Uefa today announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played”, European football’s governing body explained.

Uefa’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped game.

The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.

The French side had flown to London and they accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision” in calling off the match on Wednesday.

Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem, and required a win to seal second and go through to the play-offs.

But according to Uefa rules Antonio Conte’s side face being declared the 3-0 losers.

Conte revealed on the eve of the game in north London that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed. — AFP