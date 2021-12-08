Lure of Paris and BAM facilities provide the spark for return, says Peng Soon

The Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist, who split with long-time partner Goh Liu YIng, said the top-notch training facilities at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara could help him to hit top form again and stay on course for Paris. — Picture from Twitter/Silent moods

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Age may be catching up but mixed doubles specialist Chan Peng Soon feels that he can still realise his Paris 2024 Olympics dream by returning to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) fold.

The Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist, who has just split with long-time partner Goh Liu YIng, said the top-notch training facilities at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara could help him to hit top form again and stay on course for Paris.

“Prior to Tokyo Olympics I trained at BAM and found the training venue and facilities very comfortable. That is what prompted me to rejoin BAM and for sure I will fight for a medal in Paris 2024 if possible.

“In BAM, the professional division has physiotherapy, massage and sports science. That can help me to maintain my fitness and perform at a high level in the 2024 Olympics,” he said in a video released by BAM today.

Peng Soon, 33, said that having won the Olympics silver with Liu Ying in Rio, he is now setting his sights on gold in Paris.

The Penang-born player hoped BAM can find him a suitable partner to keep his Olympics hopes alive.

“I don’t look at ranking. To me, the important thing is to be able to work together. If the conditions are right and we can click as a pair, ranking is not a big problem for me (in bid to qualify for Olympics),” said Peng Soon, who two days ago announced his parting of ways with Liu Ying, his partner of 13 years.

Peng Soon said he would like to be a role model for young players, apart from spurring them on with words of encouragement to achieve new targets in competitions.

Yesterday, BAM announced the return of Peng Soon to the national team, which he left together with Liu Ying in 2018. — Bernama