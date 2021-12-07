Rangnick brings in former Red Bull staff to United

Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick reacts during the English Premier League against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, December 5, 2021. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Dec 7 — Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said today that he has decided to bring in two former staff from Red Bull owned clubs to assist him in his role at the Premier League club.

Former New York Red Bulls coach, American Chris Armas, will be joining the club as an assistant coach while German sports psychologist Sascha Lense has already begun work at the club’s Carrington training base.

Rangnick, who is in charge of United until the end of the season and was previously global head of football for Red Bull, suggested that he wouldn’t be adding many more to his staff.

“It won’t be that many. So far I am very happy to work with staff I have met last week, they gave me a lot of help in the last couple of days in preparation for the Crystal Palace game,” he said.

“We have decided to bring in a sport psychologist with Sascha Lense, he is from Germany, a former second division player. I have worked with him for three years, I used to work with him at Leipzig.

“He will be introduced to the team as soon as he has (a) visa and work permit, so I very much hope we will have him on board either tomorrow or on Thursday.”

Rangnick said it was “absolutely logical” to have a sports psychologist join his staff.

“If you have special coaches for goalkeeping, for physical education, even for strikers, you also should have an expert for the brain. Not so much for putting them on the red sofa and holding their hands for the players,” he added.

“For me it is about helping the players, that the brain should assist the body and not work against it — the players and even the coaching staff should think in the right way.”

Armas worked under former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch in New York before taking the top job when Marsch moved to Salzburg.

The American also had a brief spell in charge of Major League Soccer club Toronto but was sacked in July after two wins in 15 games.

United face Switzerland’s Young Boys in the Champions League tomorrow, having already secured a place in the last-16 of the competition and Rangnick said he would make several changes.

The German said that back-up keeper Dean Henderson would start along with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. — Reuters