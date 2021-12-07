AFF Cup: ‘Mickey’ can see action if negative for Covid-19, says FAM

On Sunday, FAM confirmed that Mohd Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid and Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, or better known as ‘Mickey’, tested positive for Covid-19 after results of the PCR screening test at Changi International Airport on Friday were obtained. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — Nippy winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, can play at any time in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup competition in Singapore if he tests negative for the virus after this.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the other quarantined player who also tested positive for Covid-19, Mohd Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid, however, could miss out on playing in Singapore if head coach Tan Cheng Hoe decides to replace him with another goalkeeper.

“If a player tests negative today, then he can join the team immediately. We pray that the affected players can rejoin the team soon.

“We have also obtained permission to change the goalkeeper. If he (Cheng Hoe) brings in another player, then Khairulazhan cannot play in the AFF Cup,” he told reporters after attending the sponsorship signing ceremony between FAM and Al-Ikhsan Sdn Bhd here today.

However, Saifuddin stressed that only Cheng Hoe could decide whether to keep Khairulazhan or call up another goalkeeper.

Mohd Saifuddin said the new goalkeeper would also have to undergo strict procedures, including applying for approval from the Singapore government, undergoing a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) screening test and an isolation period of 24 hours before being allowed to join the Malaysian camp.

Khairulazhan’s absence means that the Harimau Malaya have only two goalkeepers who can be fielded for the AFF Cup, namely the experienced Khairulfahmi Che Mat and newcomer Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi.

Earlier today, the AFF agreed to let the Harimau Malaya replace their goalkeeper for the AFF Cup.

On Sunday, FAM confirmed that Khairulazhan and Muhammad Faisal, or better known as “Mickey”, tested positive for Covid-19 after results of the PCR screening test at Changi International Airport on Friday were obtained.

Both players showed no symptoms and were ordered to undergo a 10-day quarantine in accordance with Singapore Health Ministry protocols, along with daily Covid-19 tests.

Based on the competition rules, no additions are allowed after the closing date for player registration, except for replacement involving the goalkeeping position.

Malaysia began their Group B campaign in the 2020 AFF Cup on a winning note after defeating Cambodia 3-1 yesterday. They will take on Laos on Thursday (December 9), defending champion Vietnam (December 12) and Indonesia (December 19).

Meanwhile, Mohd Saifuddin said national Under-23 coach Brad Maloney, who is currently on leave, would be given time to sign a new contract as his current deal will expire at the end of the year. — Bernama