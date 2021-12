The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who presided over the sport for 16 years but was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family told AFP, December 3, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DAKAR, Dec 3 — The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who presided over the sport for 16 years but was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family told AFP.

The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015. — AFP