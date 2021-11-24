Twelve Perak Amateur Football Association affiliated members claim their dismissal as invalid

One of the 12 affiliated members, Tajul Hasnan Omar (seated, 2nd left) claimed that the dismissal which was announced by PAFA acting president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad was also not valid as he did not have the authority to do so. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 24 — The dismissal of 12 affiliated members of the Perak Amateur Football Association (PAFA) announced yesterday is illegal and not in accordance with the association’s constitution.

One of the 12 affiliated members, Tajul Hasnan Omar claimed that the dismissal which was announced by PAFA acting president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad was also not valid as he did not have the authority to do so.

“We, 12 affiliated members of the association were quite shocked by the dismissal announcement which was made without following the association’s procedures and there was no official letter in black-and-white informing us regarding the reasons for the dismissal.

“Muhammad Yadzan also does not have the power to make the dismissals because he only has the power to call or hold meetings,” Tajul Hasnan said, representing the “Group of 12” at a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Muhammad Yadzan at his press conference announced the dismissal of the PAFA affiliated members as the group was demanding for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held in the near future.

He (Yadzan) claimed that the dismissal was due to a violation of Article 80 of the PAFA Constitution on membership which states that no affiliated member can be a member of two associations as 12 out of 18 members had earlier demanded an extraordinary congress.

The 12 affiliated members are the football associations (FA) of Perak Tengah, Tapah, Kampar, Gerik, Lenggong, Hulu Perak, Kampung Gajah, Ipoh, Larut Matang & Selama, Hilir Perak, Kerian and PB Melayu Perak.

Commenting further on the allegation, Tajul Hasnan, who is also the secretary of the Kerian District Football Association, said the majority of affiliated members had asked for an annual general meeting (AGM) to fill the vacancies of the president and deputy posts that have been vacant since January this year.

“We think it should be filled. We have no intention of replacing anyone. In fact, we are still legal members of the association (PAFA) according to Article 12 because we represent the football associations of the respective districts. If you want to fire, you have to change this article in the constitution,” he said.

Asked about the next course of action, he said his group would inform the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and other PAFA affiliates of their intention to hold an AGM in the near future to resolve the issue of the vacant posts as soon as possible. — Bernama