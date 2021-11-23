Another early exit for Zii Jia in Indonesia

Today, despite taking the first game at 21-11, the seventh seeded Lee Zii Jia committed too many unforced errors after that for the unseeded Rasmus Gemke to stage a comeback and win the next two games at 25-23, 21-16. — Picture from Facebook/Lee Zii Jia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — National top men’s shuttler Lee Zii Jia suffered another heartbreak when he crashed out of the first round of Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali today.

Zii Jia lost in three games to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, who also eliminated him in the opening round of the Indonesia Masters on November 16 after the former retired due to a back injury while trailing 9-11 in the first game.

Today, despite taking the first game at 21-11, the seventh seeded Zii Jia committed too many unforced errors after that for the unseeded Rasmus to stage a comeback and win the next two games at 25-23, 21-16.

Commenting on Zii Jia’s performance, his coach Hendrawan admitted that Rasmus played much better than the Malaysian in the last two games.

However, the Indonesian coach said he was relieved that Zii Jia did not sustain any injury and was in good condition after today’s match. — Bernama