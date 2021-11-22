Neitzel demoted to assistant coach in Selangor FC

Selangor FC in a statement today confirmed the German-born figure who will celebrate his 54th birthday next month, despite the demotion will continue to be an important pillar in the coaching staff. — Picture from Facebook/Selangor FC

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Former Selangor FC coach Karsten Neitzel will remain with the Red Giants squad but as assistant head coach of the main team for the 2022 season.

Selangor FC in a statement today confirmed the German-born figure who will celebrate his 54th birthday next month, despite the demotion will continue to be an important pillar in the coaching staff.

“His understanding of the team’s whereabouts in implementing the football philosophy and style of play applied by the club, is invaluable in pursuing development projects and helping the head coach of the first team reach a higher level.

“Selangor FC wishes Karsten (Neitzel) the best of luck and believes his collaboration with Michael Feichtenbeiner will bear fruit that can bring success to the club in the near future,” said the statement.

Last Saturday, the 33-time Malaysia Cup champions announced the appointment of Michael Feichtenbeiner, who is also the sports director of Selangor FC, as the new head coach of the main team to replace Neitzel.

The surprise announcement was made within 48 hours after Selangor FC was eliminated by Kuala Lumpur City FC in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Malaysia Cup with a 0-3 aggregate last Thursday.

Neitzel, who was appointed head coach in November last year to replace B. Sathianathan, guided Selangor FC to finish fifth in the 2021 Super League.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Selangor FC announced their former player Mohd Nidzam Jamil is joining the club as the first team’s assistant chief coach for the 2022 season.

“We are happy to welcome the return of Nidzam who spent a large part of his professional football career with Selangor as a member of the coaching staff in which we believe he could progress and continue to reach greater heights.

“Apart from that, the club believes his experience and credibility would make him an important member to guide us towards future successes,” the statement said.

The Kajang-born coach made his maiden appearance as a player of The Red Giants in March 2000 against traditional enemies, Kuala Lumpur and he last turned out for the club in September 2004 against the same opponents.

Mohd Nidzam started his coaching career with the Public Service Commission (PSC) FC from 2010 to 2014 and guided the team to lift the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) League title in 2012.

Apart from that, he had also coached AirAsia FC and Felda United FC. — Bernama