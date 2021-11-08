Dolberg to miss Denmark qualifier with ‘surprising’ diabetes diagnosis

Nice’s Kasper Dolberg in action with Troyes’ Rominigue Kouame at Stade de l’Aube, Troyes, France, October 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

NICE, Nov 8 — Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg said today he will be sidelined for this month’s World Cup qualifiers after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Kasper Hjumland’s side comfortably lead Group F before hosting the Faroe Islands on Friday and heading to Scotland today.

Dolberg, 24, made four appearances as his country reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer and scored the last of his three goals for Nice this season in September.

“The news came as a surprise, but I am honestly relieved to finally have discovered the reason for feeling a bit off the last couple of weeks,” Dolberg said on Instagram.

“I’m extremely happy that the doctors could tell me that with the right treatment it will have no effect on my football career.

“To get used to the small treatment, I decided together with Kasper Hjulmand, that I will not be playing for the national team this week.”

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic illness necessitating insulin treament. — AFP