Improve self-discipline to excel at highest level, Chong Wei tells young national shuttlers

Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (3rd right) and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni (2nd right) receive racquets from Datuk Lee Chong Wei at Istana Seri Kinabalu in Sabah, October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — Young national shuttlers must improve their self-discipline if they intend to perform at the highest level and succeed in the sport, said national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

He said the youngsters had performed well at the recent Thomas Cup and hoped that they would maintain their performance level in upcoming competitions.

“Most of the shuttlers who represented the country are young and it was also their first major championship, so it was an invaluable experience for them because it’s not often they can gain such experience.

“I hope that they will continue to rise to the occasion in their next competition and, to succeed, they must improve their self-discipline because that is key to success not only in badminton but for all sports,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after the Sabah state awards presentation ceremony in conjunction with the 68th birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

At the ceremony, Chong Wei received the Justice of Peace (JP) award with five other individuals, including Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

Chong Wei later presented two of his racquets — one used during the Olympics and the other at the Malaysia Open — to Juhar and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni. — Bernama