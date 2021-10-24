Quartararo wins MotoGP world title after Bagnaia crashes out at Misano

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo during Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying round at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano October 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, Oct 24 — Fabio Quartararo won his first MotoGP world title today after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo with three races including this race remaining, was comfortably leading when he fell with just a few laps left to hand the Frenchman his country’s first ever MotoGP championship.

Quartararo, 22, surged from 15th on the starting grid to finish fourth behind race winner Marc Marquez, who had been pursuing Bagnaia for almost the entire race.

Marquez’s Honda teammate Pol Espargaro was second and Italian rider Enea Bastianini of Ducati came third.

Italian rider Bagnaia’s job was made harder just three laps into the race when his teammate Jack Miller, who started from second on the grid, skidded off the track.

The Australian was protecting Bagnaia from attacks from six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, who also won the Grand Prix of the Americas in the last round. — AFP