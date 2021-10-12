Barcelona centre-back Araujo suffers hamstring injury

Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo in action with Argentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez during the World Cup South American qualifiers at El Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 10, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BARCELONA, Oct 12 — Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with Uruguay, the La Liga giants said today.

Ronald Koeman’s men have been badly hit by injuries this season and losing Araujo, who has played every game this term, will be another blow.

The 22-year-old Araujo was injured during Uruguay’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Argentina on Sunday.

“Tests carried out by the Uruguayan Football Association’s medical department have confirmed that first-teamer Ronald Araujo picked up a right hamstring injury during the match against Argentina,” Barca said in a statement.

The Catalan club are struggling on and off the pitch. They sit ninth in La Liga and lost both their first two Champions League group games.

There had been good news for Barcelona yesterday, though, with the returns of Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele to training.

Neither Argentina striker Aguero, who signed from Manchester City in the close-season, or France winger Dembele have played this campaign. — AFP