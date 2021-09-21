Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver medallist Wei Lun receives incentive from Johor govt

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad hands the incentive to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver medallist Chew Wei Lun in Johor Baru, September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 21 — Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games silver medallist Chew Wei Lun leads the list of state athletes who receive incentives from the Johor government for their outstanding achievements at the Games.

Chew received an incentive of RM15,000 for his success in winning a silver medal in the boccia event in addition to participation in the games while another paralympic athlete Siti Noor Iasah Mohamad Ariffin who competed in the T20 athletics event received RM5,000 as an incentive for her participation.

The incentive was presented by Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad witnessed by Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor State Sports Council director Nor Syazlan Abd Razak.

In a brief ceremony held at Dato ‘Jaafar Muhammad Building here, Hasni said the development of sports facilities would be enhanced in line with the state’s champion athletes who have made a name for themselves at international level.

“The government will also look after the welfare of athletes, so the role of sports associations is very important in helping athletes so that their achievements can be improved,” he told reporters after the presentation of the incentives, today.

Hasni said the role of sports associations was also important, especially for the survival of athletes, especially when they could no longer be active due to age and health, and the experience and knowledge they had should continue to be utilised for the development of the sport in the future.

Apart from Chew and Siti Noor Iasah, two coaches Sallehudin Mohd Noh (para cycling) and Muhammad Ashaari Zainal Abidin (para tennis) also received RM5,000 each.

Also receiving incentives for participation were 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games participants, namely cycling athlete Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Nur Aisyah Jamil (sailing), Kelly Tan Guat Chen (golf) and Syaqiera Mashayikh (archery).

However, Nur Aisyah, Kelly Tan and Syaqiera were represented by their parents. All of them received RM5,000 each.

When met by reporters, Wei Lun, 26, thanked the state government for its appreciation to him and his fellow athletes, which he described as very meaningful.

“When I participated in the Paralympic Games, I didn’t set a target, I just wanted to introduce this sport to the people and I didn’t expect to get a medal. I have no plans for the future yet,” he said.

The Johor Baru-born athlete gave an outstanding performance in his debut at the prestigious sporting event with an unbeaten record throughout the competition before losing 2-4 to defending champion, David Smith who is also world number one player from Great Britain, in the final held at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. — Bernama