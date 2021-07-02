Hazard, De Bruyne ‘fighting against time’ for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Belgium’s forward Eden Hazard and Belgium’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne attend a training session in Tubize June 24, 2021 as part of the Uefa Euro 2020 football competition. — AFP pic

BRUSSELS, July 2 — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Thursday he will decide whether or not to play Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in this weekend’s Euro 2020 quarter-final “at the last minute.”

Martinez’ men face Italy in Friday’s last eight tie in Munich but are likely to be without Hazard due to a soft tissue problem and De Bruyne because of a ligament issue.

“We are fighting against time. We are going to take until the last minute to make the decision,” Martinez said.

“We’ll see tomorrow if they will be involved or not.

“Tomorrow, it will be a medical decision in the afternoon and then we’ll make a football decision after that,” he added.

Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium’s 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.

The Red Devils are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the final. — AFP