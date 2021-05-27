Uefa fines Ibrahimovic €50,000 for links to betting company

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the match against Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium in Milan February 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

MILAN, May 27 — European football’s ruling body Uefa fined AC Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic €50,000 (RM252,5580) on Wednesday for breaking the rules by having a financial interest in a betting company.

Milan were also warned and fined €25,000 for violating the same article of Uefa’s disciplinary regulations.

“The Chairman of the Uefa Appeals Body also issued Mr. Ibrahimovic with a directive aimed at ceasing the player’s association with the relevant betting company,” Uefa said in a statement.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported in April that Ibrahimovic, 39, is a part-owner of the Malta-based betting company Bethard who he teamed up with in 2018.

Fifa’s Code of Ethics state a player cannot have interests in entities or companies that “promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions”.

Ibrahimovic last month signed a one-year contract extension with Milan. — Reuters