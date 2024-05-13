DOHA, May 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived here last night to begin a three-day official visit at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as well as to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2024.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar, landed at Doha International Airport at about 9.37pm local time or 2.37am Malaysian time.

On arrival, Anwar and the Malaysian delegation were received by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi as well as Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Malaysian Ambasador to Qatar Zamshari Shaharan.

Also accompanying the Prime Minister in the delegation are Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

A busy schedule awaits the Prime Minister for three days starting with the official welcoming ceremony today at the administrative office of Sheikh Tamim, followed by a luncheon hosted by the Amir (Sheikh Tamim).

Anwar is also scheduled to meet his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The meeting of the two leaders is seen as significant and is expected to touch on the latest development of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and to also resume discussions of both leaders who last met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the end of last month.

Also in focus tomorrow will be Anwar’s meeting with 30 company representatives in Qatar, in Malaysia’s efforts to attract more investment to the country as well as to explore new cooperation opportunities between the two countries which are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations this year.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to deliver a public lecture tomorrow at the Qatar National Library besides meeting with approximately 400 to 500 Malaysians who are currently residing in Qatar.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is scheduled to attend the Qatar Economic Forum tomorrow. — Bernama