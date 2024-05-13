WASHINGTON, May 13 — Once Rory McIlroy gets rolling at Quail Hollow Club, he’s usually headed for something special.

McIlroy’s eagle on the par-5 10th hole added to his final-round momentum on his way to winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

“I just went on a run that for whatever reason I’m able to go on at this golf course,” McIlroy said. “Quail Hollow (and) Charlotte in general have been really good to me.”

The Northern Irishman shot a final-round 6-under-par 65 for a tournament total of 17-under 267, good for a five-stroke advantage on runner-up Xander Schauffele, who had 71 in the final round.

Beginning with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9, McIlroy overcame Schauffele. The 34-foot eagle putt at No. 10 matched Schauffele’s eagle from the seventh hole, and McIlroy pushed his advantage to four shots with another birdie at the par-3 13th.

In a six-hole span, McIlroy charged from two shots behind to a four-shot lead. That was before a birdie on No. 14 and another eagle on the par-5 15th.

McIlroy excelled at times when it might have looked challenging. On the 14th hole, he blasted out of a sand bunker and sank the ensuing putt for birdie. He knocked in a 35-foot shot from a greenside bunker for eagle on No. 15.

McIlroy also won the tournament in 2010, 2015 and 2021. The margin of victory in 2015 was seven shots, something that appeared likely again until a mishap on the final hole when his approach shot bounced into the water behind the green and he ended up with double bogey.

That was about the only glitch for McIlroy across the last 11 holes. It could have gone the other way earlier.

“That was a big moment on 7,” McIlroy said. “I three-putted and Xander made eagle.”

Now, McIlroy owns 26 career victories on the PGA Tour and two this year. He also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event with Shane Lowry last month.

McIlroy won for the first time on the PGA Tour on this course in 2010. He said he has been well-received by the community.

“I feel like these people have kind of watched me grow up (from) winning here as a 20-year-old,” he said. “They’ve kind of seen my progression through the years. The support I get here is absolutely amazing.”

The tournament’s only other multi-time winner is Max Homa, who has won it twice. He finished tied for eighth this year at 4 under after a final-round 69.

Schauffele, who led after each of the first three rounds, held a one-shot edge on McIlroy entering Sunday. It was a two-man showdown in the last round.

“He’s Rory McIlroy, you know?” Schauffele said. “He hits it 350 yards in the air downwind and he has shorter clubs into firm greens than anyone else. When he’s on, he’s on. Hats off to him for winning.”

Schauffele notched his eighth top-10 finish this year, but he has yet to win in 2024. He was also the runner-up last year in Charlotte.

South Korea’s Byeong Hun An shot 66 for one of the lowest rounds of the day to place third at 9 under, while Australian Jason Day’s 70 and South Korean Sungjae Im’s 73 left them tied for fourth place at 6 under.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark shot 73 on Sunday and finished at 7 over and tied for 47th place. — Field Level Media via Reuters