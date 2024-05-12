JOHOR BARU, May 12 — A civil servant lost RM150,600 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate impersonating courier service personnel and a police officer.

Johor Baru Utara District police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh stated that the 46-year-old woman received a phone call from an individual posing as a courier service personnel, claiming to have a package containing her personal belongings last Friday.

He said the call was then transferred to a ‘police officer’ who accused her of being purportedly involved in money laundering and threatening to arrest her.

“The victim was instructed to make payments by pawning her jewellery to resolve the alleged case. She made 34 online transfers totalling RM150,600 to four different accounts before filing a police report yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

