Perez re-elected unopposed as Real Madrid president

Tuesday, 13 Apr 2021 04:45 PM MYT

In this file picture taken July 16, 2020 Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez and coach Zinedine Zidane celebrate winning the Liga title at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas. — AFP pic
MADRID, April 13 — Florentino Perez has been re-elected unopposed as president of Real Madrid for a sixth term, the Spanish champions announced today.

The 74-year-old was the only name in the running since the window for potential candidates to apply opened at the start of the month.

A club statement said: “A single candidate was validated by the electoral committee....and D. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is proclaimed president”.

Perez, the head of major construction group ACS, has already twice been re-elected unopposed, in 2013 and 2017.

He was the man behind Madrid’s star-studded “Galacticos” era in his first spell in charge of the club between 2000-2006.

His latest mandate will see him at the helm until 2025.

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield tomorrow, leading 3-1 from the first leg as they go in search of a 14th European crown. — AFP

