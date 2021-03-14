JDT thrash UiTM FC for third straight win

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Not even an eighth-minute leg injury to Muhammad Safawi Rasid could stop seven-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) from notching a 4-0 win over UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

As luck would have it, it was his replacement Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi who opened the scoring when he completed a slick move in the 10th minute and five minutes later, Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera doubled the Southern Tigers’ lead with a curling shot from outside the box.

Coach Benjamin Mora’s men piled on more misery on UiTM FC when Brazilian Bergson da Silva fired a left-footer from outside the box to make 3-0 before Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba wrapped up the proceedings with the fourth goal in the second minute of added time.

JDT’s third straight win sees them top the 12-team standings with a maximum nine points, three ahead of second-placed Terengganu FC, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Klang Valley derby between Selangor FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

KL City FC drew first blood when Dominique Da Sylva beat the Selangor FC offside trap to score in the 81st minute.

A famous victory was cruelly prised from their grasp through an own goal in the 90thh minute when KL City FC’s Giancarlo Gallifuoco headed in a corner by new Selangor FC import Oliver Buff into his own net.

There was another stalemate over at the Hang Jebat Stadium as well when home team Melaka United FC drew 0-0 with Sri Pahang FC.

Meanwhile, a 51st-minute goal by Darren Lok was enough for Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC to edge Sabah FC 1-0 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu for their first win in three matches.

In the Premier League, Kelantan United edged Perak FC II 2-1 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

Kelantan United’s Gambian import Gassama Alfusainiey netted the fastest goal in the Malaysia League (M-League) so far when he put the home side ahead after just 33 seconds before Mohamad Amirul Shafik Che Soh doubled their lead in the 50th minute.

Perak FC II narrowed the deficit to 2-1 through Muhammad Alif Zikri Zaini Anuar eight minutes later but could not prevent Kelantan United from bagging their second win.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan FC could only share the spoils with Terengganu FC (TFC) II after both teams fought out a 2-2 draw at the Tuanku Abdul Rhaman Stadium in Paroi.

Twice Terengganu FC II went ahead, through Mohammad Ramzi Sufian (ninth minute) and Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob (49th), but twice the home side hit back through Rafael Gomes De Oliveira (29th) and R. Barathkumar (57th).

Over at the Tan Sri Dato Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, JDT II bounced back from being 1-0 down to beat Kuching City FC 3-1.

The visitors went ahead through striker Hudson Dias De Jesus in the 23rd minute before JDT II hit back through skipper Nicholas Alberto Fernandez (48th minute) and Muhammad Feroz Baharudin (51st, 77th).

In another Premier League match, PDRM fell to a 2-1 home defeat by Kelantan FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras. — Bernama