Pearly-Thinaah advance into Swiss Open final

File picture shows Pearly Tan Koong (left) and M Thinaah celebrating their victory after defeating Indonesian Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Ribka Sugiarto in the 2019 Victor Malaysia International Series Women’s Doubles Final at the Badminton Arena in Ipoh, June 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Upcoming women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah yet again proved to be a stunner when they upset the seniors in the national team, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean to become the country’s sole survivor to march into the 2021 Swiss Open finals.

In the semifinals played at the St Jakobshalle, Basel today, the world number 30 bounced from a set down to overcome the world number 10 and tournament’s second seed, Mei Kuan-Meng Yean 10-21, 21-14, 21-16 in more than an hour battle, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in it website.

In the last battle for their maiden major tournament title, Pearly-Thinaah will be facing Stoeva sisters, Gabriela-Stefani of Bulgaria, who defeated top seed Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 21-14.

Meanwhile, the nation’s top men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia faced another setback after being shown the exit by eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 18-21, 10-21.

Malaysia’s campaign in the mixed doubles category also came to end after Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing being ousted by Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France 19-21, 10-21.

Favourites in the men’s doubles category, Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yik also lost 13-21, 21-13, 16-21 to unseeded Germans Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel. — Bernama